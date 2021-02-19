Rick And Len Co-Host Len Wilson Indefinitely Suspended

WOODWARD RADIO GROUP Classic Rock WAPL/APPLETON-OSHKOSH, WI has suspended LEN WILSON, co-host of the RICK AND LEN morning show, for public comments on his FACEBOOK page about the death of radio talk-host RUSH LIMBAUGH (NET NEWS 2/17/21).

WILSON took to his FACEBOOK page to apologize saying, "YESTERDAY I wrote a few words concerning the death from cancer of longtime conservative talk show host RUSH LIMBAUGH and then posted it to FACEBOOK. It's something I sincerely regret doing. While I was no fan of LIMBAUGH for a multitude of reasons, my post clearly disrespected him and, in turn, disrespected those who were his fans and those who feel that what I wrote was unbecoming, mean or even disgusting. In the post, I said that I do not celebrate his death but also do not feel sorrow for it. That was insensitive, uncalled for and unnecessary. For that, I am truly sorry. I've been indefinitely suspended from my job on the WAPL morning show and it's possible, after further consideration by the company, that I will be terminated."

The WAPL FACEBOOK page posted this statement regarding WILSON's post and WOODWARD RADIO GROUP has indefinitely suspended him.

