Sir Richard Branson (Prometheus72/Shutterstock.com)

UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP has launched VIRGIN MUSIC LABEL & ARTIST SERVICES, a new global division serving independent artists and labels that UMG says is “inspired and influenced by the spirit and ethos of the iconic VIRGIN RECORDS label."

U.S.-based CAROLINE – the independent services division of UMG-owned CAPITOL MUSIC GROUP – as well as CAROLINE operations in the UK, FRANCE and GERMANY -- will be renamed VIRGIN MUSIC LABEL & ARTIST SERVICES.

The division will also launch in MEXICO and SPAIN, as well as launching LATIN operations in the U.S. across L.A. and MIAMI. UMG claims that “VIRGIN MUSIC LABEL & ARTIST SERVICES LATIN AMERICA will be the first fully integrated label services division worldwide for LATIN music.”

The new division will be a separate global operation to INGROOVES, which UMG acquired in 2019 and has been expanding internationally since.

In the STATES, CAROLINE will be renamed VIRGIN LABEL & ARTIST SERVICES and will continue under JACQUELINE SATURN, who becomes President of the newly named division, reporting to CMG President/COO MICHELLE JUBELIRER.

In the UK, VANESSA HIGGINS Vanessa Higgins has been appointed as MD for VIRGIN MUSIC LABEL & ARTIST SERVICES UK. She was previously at REGENT STREET RECORDS, a label and publishing company she founded in 2014 after 15 years as a touring musician. She will report to UNIVERSAL MUSIC UK Chairman/CEO DAVID JOSEPH.

CAROLINE INTERNATIONAL‘s label services operation – based in the UK – will be renamed also under the continued leadership of MD’s MICHAEL ROWE and JIM CHANCELLOR.

In FRANCE, the new division will be built from the foundations of CAROLINE FRANCE, with operations led by THOMAS LORAIN, who has been appointed as MD, VIRGIN MUSIC LABELS & ARTIST SERVICES, FRANCE.

The new division in GERMANY will be led by TINA ADAMS, who will assume the role of Label Manager effective immediately. The label will be based in BERLIN and ADAMS will report to UNIVERSAL MUSIC CENTRAL EUROPE and DEUTSCHE GRAMMOPHON Chairman/CEO FRANK BRIEGMANN. The new division will operate alongside domestic frontline label VIRGIN RECORDS GERMANY.

In LATIN AMERICA and IBERIA, VIRGIN MUSIC LABEL & ARTIST SERVICES will launch in early 2021 across a handful of key markets including MEXICO, SPAIN and LATIN operations in the U.S.



The label will have dedicated teams and resources based in L.A., MIAMI and MEXICO CITY, which UMG insists will “focus on supporting the next wave of independent LATIN talent, labels, influencers and entrepreneurs globally”.

VIRGIN MUSIC LATIN AMERICA will be led by VICTOR GONZALEZ, who has been appointed to the position of President, VIRGIN MUSIC LATAM & IBERIA. GONZALEZ will be based in L.A. and report to Chairman/CEO LATIN AMERICA and IBERIAN PENINSULA JESUS LOPEZ.

VIRGIN MUSIC LABEL & ARTIST SERVICES JAPAN also launches, led by HIROKAZU TANAKA, reporting to UNIVERSAL MUSIC JAPAN President/CEO NAOSHI FUJIKURA.



Commented UMG Chairman/CEO SIR LUCIAN GRAINGE, “VIRGIN has long been a name synonymous with disruptive innovation, musical creativity and entrepreneurialism. We are thrilled to announce the reinvigoration of this iconic music brand as a new model for global distribution and label services – combining UMG’s unrivalled regional executive teams with dedicated resources and best-in-class services and technology, to help foster long-term partnerships and deliver global success for the next generation of independent labels and artist talent.

“In total, this global launch represents an important evolution of our industry-leading strategy to be an accelerator and vital partner for the music’s best independent artists and entrepreneurs.”

Added VIRGIN founder SIR RICHARD BRANSON, “I’m proud that half a century after we opened our first independent record shop in LONDON, the VIRGIN MUSIC name continues to represent the very best entrepreneurs, innovators, and artists from the world of music today.”

The iconic label was founded in 1972 in the UK by BRANSON and has served as home to artists from DAVID BOWIE to the SEX PISTOLS, AALIYAH, THE ROLLING STONES, GEORGE MICHAEL, JANET JACKSON, LENNY KRAVITZ, CULTURE CLUB, MASSIVE ATTACK and the SPICE GIRLS.

VIRGIN also distributed labels including STIFF, CHARISMA and CIRCA, in addition to creating ASTRALWERKS and CAROLINE, both successful divisions under UMG.

« see more Net News