Paisley (Photo: Justin Kaicles)

BRAD PAISLEY's humanitarian ways were spotlighted during "CRS 2021: The Virtual Experience" TODAY (2/18) during a panel titled "So Much Cooler Online." The session highlighted PAISLEY's one-of-a-kind spirit and the creative ways he connected and energized his fans amidst the pandemic.

"We were really lucky ... that this pandemic happened now and not in the '90s, or even in the early 2000s," said PAISLEY referring to how much technology has aided him in connecting with his fans. "We'd be going bonkers at this point."

PAISLEY left no digital platform unexplored during quarantine, and through his efforts was able to reach fans on a deeper level through music, conversation and random acts of kindness. Some of the most personable experiences for PAISLEY were his ZOOM Happy Hours, where fans would invite him to "crash" their video calls. He attended about 100 ZOOM calls, meeting fans from all over. Some of his most memorable happy hours were with teachers, preachers, grocery store workers, cancer survivors, nurses and biracial best friends working through the racial divide after GEORGE FLOYD's death.

"They never thought for a second I'd do it, and then I'd jump in and say, 'What are you drinkin'?'" PASILEY shared. "They went nuts!"

ZOOM wasn't PAISLEY's only successful connection to fans. He also put together an online tour, performed drive-in shows, released new music and music videos and did his part to keep SATURDAY nights at the GRAND OLE OPRY alive. In addition to his efforts online, PAISLEY also supplied one million meals to those in need during the pandemic, especially the elderly, through his nonprofit grocery store, The Store, which provides free groceries to people with food insecurity in NASHVILLE.

