Prince Markie Dee Of The Fat Boys Dead At 52
February 19, 2021 at 1:20 AM (PT)
BROOKLYN born rapper PRINCE MARKIE DEE (real name: MARK ANTHONY MORALES) has died at the age of 52. PRINCE MARKIE DEE was a member of 80s rap group, FAT BOYS.
PRINCE MARKIE DEE was also an on-air personality, working at iHEARTMEDIA WMIB (103.5 THE BEAT)/MIAMI and at COX MEDIA WEDR (99 JAMZ)/MIAMI.
ALLHIPHOP.COM reports that PRINCE MARKIE DEE died of congestive heart failure.