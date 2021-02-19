Prince Markie Dee (Photo: Instagram)

BROOKLYN born rapper PRINCE MARKIE DEE (real name: MARK ANTHONY MORALES) has died at the age of 52. PRINCE MARKIE DEE was a member of 80s rap group, FAT BOYS.

PRINCE MARKIE DEE was also an on-air personality, working at iHEARTMEDIA WMIB (103.5 THE BEAT)/MIAMI and at COX MEDIA WEDR (99 JAMZ)/MIAMI.

ALLHIPHOP.COM reports that PRINCE MARKIE DEE died of congestive heart failure.



