Hosted By Ozz

MID-WEST FAMILY Alternative WRIS (106.7 THE RESISTANCE)/MADISON, WI will air an exclusive FOO FIGHTERS RADIO SPECIAL with TAYLOR HAWKINS, hosted by OZZ of sister Active Rock WJJO. The hour-long special will debut on THE RESISTANCE on SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 20th at 9a. It will re-broadcast on SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 22nd at 3p and MONDAY, FEBRUARY 23rd at 1p (CT).

The FOO FIGHTERS RADIO SPECIAL will feature songs and discussion from their new album, MEDICINE AT MIDIGHT, the band's ROCK & ROLL HALL OF FAME nomination, and more.

Tune into 106.7 THE RESISTANCE at altmad.com.

