Redferrin (Photo: Makayla Symmonds)

WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE has partnered with ROUND HERE RECORDS to sign Country artist and songwriter REDFERRIN to a record deal. His debut song, "Red In My Last Name," was produced by COREY CROWDER and FLORIDA GEORGIA LINE's TYLER HUBBARD and BRIAN KELLEY. He's had several artist cuts, including FLORIDA GEORGIA LINE's "Countryside," NELLY's "Lil Bit," and DEAN BRODY AND THE REKLAW's "I Can't Help Myself."

“REDFERRIN is a truly undeniable talent, and we are so lucky to have him join our WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE family,” said WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE Chairman & CEO JOHN ESPOSITO. “We are so fired up to introduce him to the world. Every song is a hit, and there’s no doubt in my mind that he will be the next superstar in Country music and beyond!”

“From day one, we’ve known that huge things are ahead for REDFERRIN,” said KELLEY and HUBBARD in a joint statement. “Whether in the writing room, studio, or on the stage, he’s completely blown us away and creatively grown faster than we could have ever imagined. In addition to being wildly talented, he’s one of the best guys you’ll meet and we can’t wait for everyone to get to know him! We’re so proud to stand in support of REDFERRIN with a WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE/ROUND HERE RECORDS partnership.”

“I am so fired up,” said REDFERRIN. “It's been a long time coming and a long backroad to get here. I want to thank BK and TYLER, JOHN ESPOSITO and [WARNER EVP/A&R] CRIS LACY, [TREE VIBEZ MUSIC GM] LESLIE DIPIERO, and so many others for believing in me and my music. Your support and hard work means the world to me. I can't believe we're really doing this and can’t wait to see where this ride takes us.”

