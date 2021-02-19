-
Allen Mitchell Promoted To VP At The Erv Woolsey Company And Rollin' The Dice Records
February 19, 2021 at 8:37 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
THE ERV WOOLSEY COMPANY, best known for managing Country artists GEORGE STRAIT, LEE ANN WOMACK and more, has promoted ALLEN MITCHELL to VP/New Artist Management & Operations for the company and its record label arm, ROLLIN' THE DICE RECORDS, which formed last year in partnership with COPPERLINE MUSIC GROUP/THE ORCHARD (NET NEWS 7/10/20).
MITCHELL's career began with AUDIUM/KOCH RECORDS, and includes stints in the promotion departments at UNIVERSAL SOUTH RECORDS, UMG/MERCURY RECORDS and BIGGER PICTURE MUSIC GROUP.
“ALLEN has great ideas and a strong work ethic," said company CEO/Founder ERV WOOLSEY. "I know he will have tremendous success in all phases of the music business.”