Entertainer NICK CANNON will return to mornings on MERUELO MEDIA Top 40/Rhythmic KPWR (POWER 106)/LOS ANGELES on THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 25. He'll also continue on SKYVIEW NETWORKS' syndicated NICK CANNON RADIO.

CANNON has been on the sidelines at POWER 106 since JULY 2020 after making anti-semitic comments on a podcast.

CANNON commented, "LOS ANGELES, I am back and ready to lift you up in the mornings and bring joy at the crack of dawn with original comedy and candid conversation! Tough times don’t last, but tough people do – and I am grateful for my supporters, friends and loved ones who have guided me through this journey these past few months. We grow through challenges and lessons together, but emerge better on the other side."

MERUELO MEDIA Pres. & CEO OTTO PADRON added, "NICK CANNON is the consummate entertainer and more demanding on himself than on anyone else! His newly revamped and creatively turbo-charged local morning show will bring much needed comedic entertainment to LA mornings like only NICK can. Reunited with TEDDY, MELISSA and DJ CARISMA, NICK will deliver a uniquely LOS ANGELES centric morning show fitting of our iconic POWER 106 flagship!"

SKYVIEW NETWORKS' syndicated NICK CANNON RADIO show and the weekend CANNON'S COUNTDOWN continue to be available to programmers.

SKYVIEW NETWORKS Pres. & COO STEVE JONES said, "NICK CANNON is a unique influencer who has driven radio ratings success through his hard work and complete audience focus. NICK is familiar to every 18–49-year-old listener and advertiser in America through his platforms on social media, TV, movies and music. Urban and rhythmic-CHR radio stations can have the amazing power of Nick Cannon in their programming and sales portfolio, giving them a strong, competitive advantage in ratings and revenue."

ALPHA MEDIA EVP/Content PHIL BECKER added, "Typically, when radio stations describe working with syndicated talent, you hear the word "partnership". In my opinion, that word is overused, yet isn't descriptive enough to explain all that NICK has done for ALPHA MEDIA. He’s always immediately responsive when we need custom content, client videos, promotional liners, and contesting elements. NICK even puts our local air personalities on stage with him during his sold-out WILD N' OUT tour when he visits each market. Despite living in LOS ANGELES, NICK treats his affiliates like he's just down the hall. I look forward to working with this N’CREDIBLE team more in 2021."

NICK CANNON RADIO is on ALPHA MEDIA stations in PORTLAND, LOUISVILLE, SAN ANTONIO and AMARILLO.

