On-Air Celebration

iHEARTMEDIA will hold the first-ever “iHEARTRADIO's LIVING BLACK!” special event and nationwide on-air celebration (NET NEWS 1/27).

It will feature virtual performances from local Black-owned business locations across the nation. It’s taking place SATURDAY (2/20) 6p (ET) and will be hosted by comedian/actor DONNELL RAWLINGS.

Performances and special guests will include RODDY RICCH, 21 SAVAGE, JHENÉ AIKO, KIRK FRANKLIN ANDRA DAY, KILLER MIKE, MARY J. BLIGE, activist TAMIKA MALLORY, veteran Hip-Hop media personality DEVI BROWN, BLACK EFFECT PODCAST NETWORK’s KARLOUS MILLER, and others.

THE BREAKFAST CLUB’s DJ ENVY, ANGELA YEE AND CHARLAMAGNE THA GOD, as well as BIG BOY, ANGIE MARTINEZ, DJ CLUE, DJ DRAMA, DIAMOND KUTS, DJ HED, and MR. ROGERS are just some of the iHEARTRADIO on-air personalities that will take part in the event.

The special event will stream on iHEARTRADIO’s YOUTUBE and FACEBOOK pages and broadcast across iHEARTMEDIA Hip-Hop, Gospel and R&B stations --and the iHEARTRADIO app. It will also be available via VENUES on OCULUS QUEST to watch the show in VR.

The sponsorship partners for “iHEARTRADIO LIVING BLACK!” include FACEBOOK GROUPS, RÉMY MARTIN, and WALMART. Additional sponsors to be announced.

