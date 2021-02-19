How do you follow an act that's impossible to follow? ALL ACCESS VP/News-Talk-Sports Editor PERRY MICHAEL SIMON contends that trying to replicate a singular act is not the way to go, and in this week's "THE LETTER" column, he voices hope that instead of "the next RUSH LIMBAUGH," the talk radio industry looks for someone who breaks the mold instead of just a younger version of the late talk radio dominator.

Read PERRY's thoughts on "Who's Next" by clicking here.

