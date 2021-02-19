RVSHVD

THE PENTHOUSE has signed R&B infused Country newcomer RVSHVD (pronounced RA-SHAAD) for management representation and production. The 23-year-old GEORGIA native went viral on social platforms when he posted a video singing a Country version of Roddy Ricch’s “Ballin.” The video has garnered more than 20 million views. His music is distributed by EMPIRE Nashville.

"When you hear that voice cut through, you know it’s RVSHVD,” said THE PENTHOUSE CEO JONNIE FORSTER. "He’s equal parts talent and hustle so when you find a self-contained artist like him, you do whatever you can to be on that rocket ship.” RVSHVD released a new single, "Raised Up," TODAY (2/19), which can be heard here.

