Kanye & Kim (Photo: Featureflash Photo Agency / Shutterstock.com)

After six years of marriage, KIM KARDASHIAN WEST has filed for divorce from rapper/entrepreneur KANYE WEST after seven years of marriage. The couple has four children.

TMZ cites sources saying it's "as amicable as a divorce can be."

KARDASHIAN is asking for joint legal and physical custody of the couple's kids, with both committed to co-parenting together.

There is a prenup which neither will contest and they are also reaching a property settlement agreement.

The docs list the date of separation as to be determined, but their split has been tabloid fodder for months. KIM was stressed out when KANYE launched his Presidential campaign last summer and weeks later held a bizarre event in SOUTH CAROLINA in which he revealed a discussion he had with KIM about abortion when she was pregnant with their first child, NORTH.

KANYE then began criticizing the KARDASHIAN/JENNER family on TWITTER, referring to KRIS JENNER at one point as "KRIS JONG-UN."

The couple had been living separately for months, with KANYE spending his time in WYOMING, while KIM was looking after the kids in CALABASAS, then taking vacations with the rapper nowhere in sight, their "differences in lifestyle and politics" proving difficult to overcome.

The two first met in the early 2000s, with KANYE making an appearance on "Keeping up with the Kardashians" in a 2010 episode when he visited her and KOURTNEY's DASH store in NEW YORK. At the time, KIM was dating basketball player KRIS HUMPHRIES. KANYE declared his love for KIM in 2012 with his song, "Cold." They began dating not long afterwards.

The two have four kids together. Aside from NORTH, they are CHICAGO, PSALM and SAINT. This will be KIM's third divorce. She was married to music producer DAMON THOMAS, divorcing in 2004. She married HUMPHRIES in 2011 but she filed for divorce after 72 days. This is KANYE's first divorce.

