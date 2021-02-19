Louis and Beasley

During TODAY's (2/19) final day of CRS 2021, on-air honoree MARK "HAWKEYE" LOUIS and off-air honoree GEORGE BEASLEY were inducted into the COUNTRY RADIO HALL OF FAME (CRHOF). VICTOR SANSONE and TIM WILSON were formally inducted on WEDNESDAY (NET NEWS 2/17), and JIM DUNCAN and CHUCK EDWARDS were inducted YESTERDAY (NET NEWS 2/18).

CRHOF 2015 inductee and KAJA/SAN ANTONIO midday host RANDY CARROLL recognized LOUIS, saying, "HAWKEYE has had an incredible career ... but the thing that impresses me most about MARK is his friendship. I could always pick up the phone and call him anytime through the years when I had a question about any part of the business." During his acceptance speech, LOUIS paid tribute to the late 2006 COUNTRY RADIO HALL OF FAME inductee TERRY DORSEY, saying, "[He] had more to do with my career than anybody else."

LOUIS began his career in radio at KAJA, where he worked alongside CARROLL. He's been with KSCS/DALLAS for the past 29 years, where he hosts the longest running FM morning show in the DALLAS market. To give back to the community, LOUIS established the MARK RYBCZYK Scholarship for broadcasting students at his alma mater, THE UNIVERSITY OF NORTH TEXAS. In 2015, he was honored by COOK CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL in FORT WORTH for 800 hours of volunteer service, and for starting the annual "COOK CHILDREN'S Radiothon" in 2014. He also authored a book, titled, "SAN ANTONIO Uncovered."

In the afternoon, BEASLEY was formally inducted and said in his acceptance speech, "I feel as lucky as almost any man alive. This just doesn't happen by waving a flag, or saying, 'I'm going to work today.' It happens because you give the business your heart, your soul and your attention every day of your life, and over the years it becomes a part of you." He also thanked his employees at BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP and recognized their extended efforts during COVID-19, saying, "Our company is still in business thanks to them."

BEASLEY has served the radio industry for 58 years, serving as founder, Chairman and CEO for BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP. The company owns 64 radio stations in 15 large and medium markets across the U.S. Other honors for BEASLEY include receiving the COUNTRY RADIO BROADCASTERS' "TOM RIVERS Humanitarian Award" in 2010, being named "Broadcaster of the Year" by the FLORIDA ASSOCIATION OF BROADCASTERS in 2011, and the title of "Giant of Broadcasting" by THE LIBRARY OF AMERICAN BROADCASTING in 2012.

