All weekend long, iHEARTMEDIA Top 40 KBKS (The New Hits 106.1)/SEATTLE is celebrating BRITNEY SPEARS by playing her biggest songs of all time!

THE JUBAL SHOW and rest of the air staff were moved after seeing the HULU documentary, "Framing Britney Spears". As mental health advocates, the morning hosts and rest of the HITS 106.1 air staff will be offering up the BRITNEY bangers all weekend long.

They'll take requests from listeners and the BRITNEY ARMY to celebrate the superstar and give her the recognition she deserves! Tune in until midnight on SUNDAY.

