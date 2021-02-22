Round Hill Spawns Sound Hill

NEW YORK-based ROUND HILL MUSIC has created a new neighboring rights division, dubbed SOUND HILL.

The launch of SOUND HILL “is in recognition that this is one of the music industry’s fastest-growing revenue streams”.

The new division will be the responsibility of ROUND HILL Manager/Royalty Services & Operations ROBERT BRENNER, who will ensure each artist’s repertoire is registered accurately with neighboring rights societies worldwide, tracking international income, and optimizing data.

A key part will be offering royalty financing for neighboring rights.

The company aims to pay for a full or partial acquisition of these rights, with cash advances in exchange for long term administration rights with a pre-determined commission on the royalties collected.

SOUND HILL calls the enterprise “a potential lifeline for touring artists who may require financing to tide them over during the ongoing COVID-19 crisis."

Commented BRENNER, “ROUND HILL has been collecting its own label share of neighboring rights for many years and the launch of SOUND HILL acknowledges that this is an area where our company can provide real value to artists and others who need a highly efficient collection service alongside royalty financing.”

ROUND HILL CEO JOSH GRUSS added, “We are always looking to offer more services to our artists and SOUND HILL will give us the ability to provide them and others with a world-class service run by an amazing team who have the experience and expertise to maximize the huge opportunities now available in this fast-growing space.”

« see more Net News