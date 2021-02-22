Gorilla Wins!

Former STEPHENS MEDIA Alternative WZNE (94.1 THE ZONE)/ROCHESTER, NY part-timer GORILLA (A.K.A. RYAN DEPAUL) was the lucky million dollar winner of MT. DEW's SUPER BOWL promotion. To promote their new flavor Major Melon, MT. DEW had a contest for their SUPER BOWL commercial starring JOHN CENA. The commercial full of bottles of the new DEW flavor asked viewers to count all the bottles in the commercial with the first person to guess correctly and tweet it winning $1 million dollars.

GORILLA previously hosted "GORILLA RADIO," a metal show on SATURDAY nights and "ZONE GROWN," a local music show on SUNDAY nights on 94.1 THE ZONE.

"It couldn't have happened to a nicer or more deserving guy" said WZNE PD KOBE. "We put a pause on weekend part-time jocks since the pandemic hit, and GORILLA was affected by that. To see him win this life changing jackpot is an example of good things happening to good people."

By the way, the correct guess was 243 bottles of MT. DEW's Major Melon and now GORILLA gets to count to 1 million.

