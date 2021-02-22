Strief (Photo: New Orleans Saints)

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS radio play-by-play broadcaster ZACH STRIEF, a former SAINTS offensive lineman, is leaving the radio booth and rejoining the team as Assistant Offensive Line Coach. STRIEF, who played for the NFL club for 12 years, has called the SAINTS play-by-play on a network headed by ENTERCOM News-Talk WWL-A-F/NEW ORLEANS for the last three years alongside analyst DEUCE MCALLISTER.

"Three years ago I was given the opportunity of a lifetime when I was asked to replace a true icon in JIM HENDERSON," said STRIEF. "announcing SAINTS games was every bit as exciting and challenging as I thought it would be. So many people stuck their neck out to give me this chance, no more so than (WWL Brand Mgr.) DIANE NEWMAN, my hope on the first day was that I would validate the faith that she placed in me. She trusted that I would learn the broadcasting business and grow in the profession. I will never be able to thank each of my co-workers enough for making my transition away from football so easy. I watched the entire WWL radio team perform admirably well during remarkable times including multiple hurricanes, a pandemic and seemingly everything in between."

WWL is now searching for a replacement for STRIER, and SVP/Market Mgr. KEVIN CASSIDY said, "The criteria for the new 'Voice of the SAINTS' Will be much like it was for ZACH. Not only do we want professional play calls, but we're looking for someone who brings personality and informed insights to the broadcast. We want someone who has a deep connection to the team, this amazing SAINTS fan base and our community."

And NEWMAN added, "It's hard to lose ZACH. To know him is to love him, and in three short years he raised the expectations of not just a play-by-play talent, but a player on the WWL sports team. Our search begins for a play-by-play talent who is smart, bold and brave; who can recreate that special chemistry with DEUCE and who can elevate the game day experience across all platforms and help us establish a deeper, richer connection with SAINTS fans – not just over the air, but online and digitally."

« see more Net News