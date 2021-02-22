Lori Lewis, Rob Wagman

LORI LEWIS MEDIA and ROB WAGMAN's STRAIGHT PATH MEDIA + MARKETING integrate strengths to form a robust partnership.

Starting MARCH 1st, WAGMAN taps LORI LEWIS' digital and social media engagement skills to help his current client roster, which includes radio networks, stations, clusters, morning shows, syndicated shows, podcasts and several businesses/sectors outside of the audio industry.

The relationship between WAGMAN and LEWIS started as a dual exchange of resources and has turned into weekly marketing and brainstorming sessions with fruitful results beneficial to both consultancies.

WAGMAN said, "We are like-minded in our passion for the art of genuine engagement. LORI LEWIS is the best digital media brain in or out of our industry, and as technologies change, she's ahead of them, because she is ever learning, reading and researching patterns, trends and algorithms. She doesn't offer tricks or shortcuts, but instead long-lasting insights that lay down strong organic foundations for the growth of trustworthy and consistent brands."

LEWIS noted, "Simply put, ROB WAGMAN has vision. His custom chart services (“Moneyball Charts”), getting entrenched in the podcast space early, and his marketing savvy, are a testament to his consultancy thriving in trying times."

Contact LORI here, and reach out to ROB here.

« see more Net News