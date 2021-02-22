WSEY

NRG MEDIA Bright AC WSEY (SKY 95.7)/OREGON, IL PD WES QUINN announces that CHAD ERICKSON has signed on as the station voice, effective on MARCH 1st. He replaces QUINN in that role, who'd been additionally holding down those duties since the middle of last year and says that the move was made to ensure that "the station will always sound as fresh as possible."

