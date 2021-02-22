Leeds Talks Bagels

Industry stalwart HARVEY LEEDS, known and loved for his many years as an executive at SONY MUSIC and as a consultant to LIVE NATION while currently managing SOUTHSIDE JOHNNY & THE ASBURY JUKES ,JD SIMO and MARKY RAMONE among others has launched BAGEL TAWK on YOUTUBE.

Living up to the show's name, LEEDS talks bagels while reviewing that week's house of dough. Also involved are PRIMARY WAVE’s JUSTIN SHUKAT, industry attorney MICHAEL REINERT and producer/videographer STEVE GOTTLIEB, who all also chime in from time to time with their own thoughts on the bagels.

MOST of the reviews so far gave been from shops in NEW JERSEY and NEW YORK areas, and LEEDS encourages anyone, anywhere to do a video review of their favorite shop to be included on BAGEL TAWK. Reach him at: harvey@harveyleeds.com HARVEY says, "may the bagel be with you!!"

