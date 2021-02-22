George Francis

ALL ACCESS is saddened to report that legendary owner/sales rep GEORGE FRANCIS passed on SUNDAY (2/21).

A broadcaster through and through, he sold for STAN & SIS KAPLAN at WAYS-A (NBIG WAYS 61)/CHARLOTTE and went on to sell jingles for TM STUDIO. He later managed WAKY & WVEZ/LOUISVILLE, as well as WTAM/WDOK CLEVELAND and WMAG/GREENSBORO. He was also the former owner of KRMD & KEEL/SHREVEPORT and WMYI/GREENVILLE, SC.

McVAY MEDIA President MIKE McVAY told ALL ACCESS, "GEORGE FRANCIS would be in the top three of people who helped me advance my career. Worked for him in LOUISVILLE and CLEVELAND. Consulted him when he managed WMAG/GREENSBORO, and when he owned KRMD/SHREVEPORT and WMYI/GREENVILLE, SC. One of the most creative people I ever met. A true radio advocate. GOD broke the mold when he made GEORGE. He will be missed."

ALL ACCESS President/Publisher JOEL DENVER added, "When I was a baby DJ doing nights and then afternoons at BIG WAYS, GEORGE was the best example of a salesman who put product first -- he knew that was what brought in the dollars. Fun, always up -- GEORGE recognized the value of creativity and the difference that air talent made to make a station successful. R.I.P., my friend."

