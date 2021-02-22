AJR -- Way More Happy

It was 42 impressive weeks in the making, as AJR's "BANG!" climbs to # 1 on the MEDIABASE Hot AC Chart! Congrats to S-CURVE RECORDS promotion executives LORI ANDERSON, LEE LIEPSNER and RONNY GUTFREUND, along with SCOT FINCK, TONY SMITH, D.J. ENNIS and the HOLLYWOOD RECORDS team who all made it happen.

First monitored spin on the song? ENTERCOM's WNEW-FM (NEW 102.7)/NEW YORK on VALENTINE's DAY 2020. Most spins to date? HUBBARD's WKRQ (Q102)/CINCINNATI, which is closing in on 3000 plays.

The band's follow up, "WAY LESS SAD" is already close to hitting the Hot AC charts, and is also impacting the Top 40 and Alternative formats as well.

AJR continues to reach their friends at radio and fans in innovative ways, and releases their fourth album OK ORCHESTRA on MARCH 26th.

