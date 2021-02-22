Exclusive Analysis From Anthony Acampora

Top 40: Ariana Holds Top Spot; Olivia Rodrigo Runner Up; Chris Brown Top 3; Eilish Top 5; Dua Top 20

* ARIANA GRANDE holds a 2nd week at #1 with "34+35" as female solo artists hold four of the top spots

* OLIVIA RODRIGO is absolutely soaring up the chart as "drivers license" moves 5*-2* and is up 1785 spins in its 6th week on the chart

* BILLIE EILISH goes top 5 with "Therefore I Am," up 7*-5* and an increase of 944 spins

* Inside the top 10, RITT MOMNEY moves 9*-8* with "Put Your Records On," up 1691 spins

* AVA MAX is up 1308 spins and moves to 16* with "My Head & My Heart"

* DUA LIPA surges into the top 20 in her second week, up 34*-19* with "We're Good," up 3455 spins

* THE KID LAROI is up 730 spins, moving 26*-24* with "So Done"

* GLASS ANIMALS are up over 500 spins to get to 36* with "Heat Waves"

* CARDI B's "Up" and SZA's "Good Days" both debut this week

Rhythmic: Pop Smoke #1 For 5th Week; CJ Runner Up; Ariana '34+35' Top 10; Cardi B, Fat Joe/Khaled Top 15; Lil Baby, SZA Top 20

* POP SMOKE scores a 5th week at #1 with "What You Know Bout Love"

* CJ is the runner up with "Whoopty," moving 3*-2* and +588 spins

* ARIANA GRANDE is in the top 10 and leaps 11*-8* with "34+35," up 703 spins

* CARDI B surges into the top 15 in her third week on the chart, moving 17*-11* with "Up," at +930 spins

* FAT JOE, DJ KHALED & AMORPHOUS enter the top 15, up 20*-15* with "Sunshine (The Light,") and is +386 spins

* LIL BABY is top 20 with "On Me," moving 23*-19*

* SZA also goes top 20, rising 25*-20* with "Good Days"

* NIPSEY HUSSLE & JAY-Z score a huge debut at 25* with "What It Feels Like," at +637 spins

* POP SMOKE comes in right behind him with "Hello," featuring A BOOGIE WIT DA HOODIE, at 26* and +489 spins

* DABABY vaults 39*-27* with "Masterpiece," up 412 spins

* G-EAZY and CHRIS BROWN are the third song this week to debut top 30 with "Provide," up 438 spins

* BLXST enters at 33* with "Overrated" at +325 spins

* MEGAN THEE STALLION (featuring DABABY), JHENE AIKO, and TIESTO also debut

Urban: Megan 'Body' New #1; CJ Surges Into Top 5; Yung Bleu/Drake Top 10; Cardi B, Erica Banks, Pop Smoke Top 15

* MEGAN THEE STALLION takes over the top spot at Urban with "Body," moving 2*-1* and is up 571 spins

* CJ vaults into the top 5 with "Whoopty," moving 9*-4* and is +825 spins

* YUNG BLEU and DRAKE go top 10 with "You're Mines Still," climbing 11*-8* and are up 443 sppins

* CARDI B surges inside the top 15 at Urban as well, moving 21*-12* with "Up," at +1096 spins

* ERICA BANKS is top 15 with " Buss It," rising 19*-14* and is up 572 spins

* POP SMOKE also goes top 15 with "What You Know Bout Love," rising 17*-15* and +402 spins

* DABABY vaults 35*-26* with "Masterpiece," up 552 spins

* YOUNG POODA and SAWEETIE (featuring DOJA CAT) debut

Hot AC: AJR Go #1 In 42nd Week; Dua Lipa Top 5; Olivia Rodrigo, Bieber/Blanco Top 10; The Weeknd Top 15

* AJR moves to the top of the Hot AC chart in their 42nd week with "Bang!," up 2*-1* and +160 spins

* DUA LIPA has another multi-format top 5 with "Levitating" moving 6*-4* and is +357 spins

* OLIVIA RODRIGO is top 10 in just her sixth week with "drivers license," motoring 11*-7* and is +613 spins

* JUSTIN BIEBER & BENNY BLANCO are top 10 with "Lonely," rising 12*-10* and are +261 spins

* THE WEEKND is top 15 with "Save Your Tears," climbing 16*-15* and is +159 spins

* JUSTIN BIEBER hits the top 20 with "Anyone"

* RITT MOMNEY is just outside the top 20 with "Put Your Records On" rising 23*-21* and +271 spins

* AVA MAX is top 25 with "My Head & My Heart," up 28*-24* and +301 spins

* DUA LIPA, POP SMOKE, and NELLY with FLORIDA GEORGIA LINE score debuts

Active Rock: Royal Blood Holds Top Spot; Mammoth WVH Runner Up; Papa Roach Top 3; Pop Evil, Foo Fighters Top 10

* ROYAL BLOOD holds top spot for a 3rd week with "Trouble's Coming"

* MAMMOTH VHH is the new runner up with "Distance," up 3*-2* and is +112 spins

* PAPA ROACH is inside the top 3 with "The Ending," rising 4*-3* and +115 spins

* POP EVIL has another top 10 hit with "Breathe Again," up 11*-9*

* Also top 10 is FOO FIGHTERS with "Waiting On A War," rising 15*-10* at +204 spins

* ARCHITECTS and FROM ASHES TO NEW move into the top 15

* AYRON JONES surges 36*-24* with "Mercy," up 236 spins

* GRETA VAN FLEET and KEITH WALLEN debut

Alternative: Cage Holds Top Spot; Machine Gun Kelly/Blackbear Runner Up; Kings, Weezer Top 10

* CAGE THE ELEPHANT holds the top spot with "Skin And Bones (Mix 2020)" for a 2nd week

* MACHINE GUN KELLY & BLACKBEAR are now the runner up with "My Ex's Best Friend," up 3*-2* and is +117 spins

* KINGS OF LEON are back in the top 10 with "The Bandit," rising 11*-9* and are +132 spins

* WEEZER hits the top 10 yet again with "All My Favorite Songs," climbing 12*-10* and is +104 spins

* THE KID LAROI is top 15 as "Without You" leaps 16*-13* and is +245 spins

* THE KNOCKS also go top 15 with "All About You," featuring FOSTER THE PEOPLE, up 17*-15*

* CAROLES DAUGHTER and NOTHING,NOWHERE. enter the top 20

* AJR score a huge debut at 25* with "Way Less Sad" at +576 spins

* BBNO$ debuts at 33* with "help herself" at +283 spins

Triple A: Kings Hold Top Spot; Foos Top 5; Jade Bird, Weezer Top 10; Springsteen, Illiterate Light Top 15

* KINGS OF LEON hold the top spot for a second week with "The Bandit"

* FOO FIGHTERS hit the top 5 in their fourth week with "Waiting On A War," up 8*-5* and +80 spins

* JADE BIRD is top 10 with "Headstart" rising 11*-9*

* WEEZER go top 10 at Alternative and Triple A as "All My Favorite Songs," climbs 12*-10* at both formats

* BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN is top 15 with "Ghosts," moving 16*-14*

* ILLITERATE LIGHT and DEVON GILFILLIAN move 21*-15* in their second week on the chart with "Freedom"

* JON BATISTE surges 28*-19* with "I Need You" at +54 spins

* BENNY BLANCO, MARSHMELLO, and VANCE JOY have the top debut at 27* with "You"

* BLACK CROWES and the KILLERS also debut

