BMG PRODUCTION MUSIC taps DEB OH as Sr. Dir./Creative Licensing. The move is part of the expansion of the company's EAST COAST sales operation.

OH said, “The scale of creative collaboration across BMGPM’s global studios is inspiring. Joining this dynamic team during an exciting period of growth and being surrounded by innovative creatives and teammates, who value and encourage all of the voices at the table, is empowering. I look forward to working alongside them to build new infrastructures and opportunities in advertising and beyond.”

SVP/Global Creative Licensing SCOTT DORAN added, “As we continue the commitment to bolstering our U.S. business and providing world-class services to our global media clients, the introduction of Deb as an impressive creative talent and proven commercial business expert in this area enables us to confidently grow and improve our offering. As she leads our Custom and Production Music service for Advertising clients in NEW YORK, we look forward to sharing the first-class work from this department with audiences around the world."

