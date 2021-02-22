Limbaugh

FLORIDA Governor RON DESANTIS told a press conference in WEST PALM BEACH FRIDAY (2/19) that he will have flags in the state flown at half-mast to honor the late RUSH LIMBAUGH once arrangements for LIMBAUGH's interment are determined. The honor conflicts with the state's official flag protocol, which restricts lowering the flag to honoring government officials or members of the Armed Forces from FLORIDA. The governor has, however, also ordered the flags to be lowered for other honorees who did not qualify under the official protocol, including the late SUPREME COURT Justice RUTH BADER GINSBURG and for the police victims of the JANUARY 6th CAPITOL insurrection.

DESANTIS claimed at the press conference that lowering the flag for LIMBAUGH is "what we do when there's things of this magnitude" and was justified because "he was a friend of mine and just a great person."

The announcement, at a press event that was also controversial for the lack of mask-wearing that has resulted in an investigation by PALM BEACH COUNTY officials, was received with condemnation by Democratic Party leaders.

