Jim Kerr

iHEARTMEDIA Classic Rock WAXQ (Q104.3)/NEW YORK has signed a five-year extension for legendary on-air personality JIM KERR, beginning today through 2026.

The RADIO HALL OF FAMER began his tenure at Q104.3 in JANUARY 2002 and was later joined by SHELLI SONSTEIN in OCTOBER 2003. Together, the duo has been together on-air for more than 40 years.

“Getting to work every day with one of the true legends like Jim is a joy and a privilege,” said PD ERIC WELLMAN. “Knowing he will be with Q104.3 entertaining our audience every morning along with SHELLI lets me sleep better at night. Here’s to another five years with JIM KERR!”

“When I joined Q104.3, my biggest hope was that it would be the second-best job I ever had,” said KERR. “As things worked out, it has turned out to be the best.”

« see more Net News