NASHVILLE-based SHELTERED MUSIC PUBLISHING has signed songwriter SARA HAZE to a publishing deal. HAZE has had cuts by LITTLE BIG TOWN, RASCAL FLATTS, CARRIE UNDERWOOD, LADY A, CARLY PEARCE, HUNTER HAYES, ELLE KING and more.

“I am so proud to have SARA as part of the roster here in NASHVILLE," said SHELTERED MUSIC PUBLISHING SVP DARRELL FRANKLIN. “Having been an artist herself, SARA brings such a depth of vision and perspective to other artists and writers to help them express what they are trying to say lyrically and melodically. She has a unique skill set that is truly one of a kind”.

“I am extremely grateful to be able to call SHELTERED MUSIC my new publishing home,” said HAZE. “The excitement of a newly formed company with industry veterans such as LANCE FREED, DARRELL FRANKLIN, and DAN HUFF is an absolute dream come true. DARRELL’s proven ability to recognize talented new artists, as well as his relationships with labels and producers throughout MUSIC ROW, is an invaluable asset as a songwriter. I am thrilled to work with JENNY HALL and the incredible roster of talented songwriters on this team.”

