In mid-MARCH 2020, at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic shut down, ENTERCOM Top 40/Mainstream WBZZ (100.7 STAR)/PITTSBURGH Mix Show Coordinator "TJ THE DJ" HESS and GHR's DJ RIDDLER started to talk about the DJ community and how to deal with the issues that the pandemic would bring to bear on the DJ community. The duo went to veteran dance music consultant JOHN PARKER to organize a weekly mix show DJ ZOOM call. That weekly DJ ZOOM call continues now.

Some of the early information exchanged on the weekly DJ MIX SHOW ROUND TABLE call were included how to file for unemployment, mental health checks, encouragement through a mutual love of music and support for those that caught COVID-19 including a member of the group that died from the infection. As the weeks went on artists like deadmau5, STEVE AOKI, AFROJACK, CYNDI LAUPER, JESSIE REYEZ, TATE MCRAE, NOTD, KASKADE, BILLY PORTER and a number of others have come on the call to talk about life during the pandemic and encourage the DJ community.

"TJ THE DJ" HESS commented, "The response to the weekly DJ MIX SHOW ROUND TABLE has been simply amazing! I knew very quickly at the onset of this I personally was going to need the full support of my fellow mix show community to make it through the on-going mental struggles caused by this pandemic. The personal struggles and new successes the group has shared from time to time has strengthened each and every one of us. The group has collectively contributed to calming and supporting each of us as we temporarily pivoted to other avenues of employment as the pandemic raged across the country. Music though remains a focal point of conversation each and every week because there is no better healing power on EARTH than music."

DJ RIDDLER added, "This weekly DJ MIX SHOW ROUND TABLE was one of the positive things to come from the pandemic. The amount of knowledge and information shared helped so many people in need of assistance. From learning how to apply for the PPP, filing for unemployment, and much more, we were able to share and spread vital information to help navigate through the pandemic. This call was a great platform for people to share ideas and music that benefited us all. It's no wonder why to this day, we all look forward to getting together for "Tuesday Zoomday" as I sometimes refer to it. I am grateful for the bonds we have created through the MIX SHOW ROUND TABLE.”

Call organizer JOHN PARKER said, "It’s been such a positive experience to be a part of this community. The call has allowed us to grow closer as a community and strengthen friendships. Instead of seeing each other once or twice a year at a convention for 10 minutes, I get to spend 2 hours a week bonding. It’s been inspirational to me during such a trying time in history."

Call is open to DJs, radio broadcasters, and artists. and record labels. To find out how you can be a part of the group, reach out to JOHN PARKER at jp@dancemusicconsultant.com.

