The COUNTRY MUSIC ASSOCIATION (CMA) has partnered with the TOURING PROFESSIONALS ALLIANCE (TPA), a nonprofit that supports crew members working behind the scenes within the live music industry. As part of its ongoing Music Industry COVID Support (MICS) initiative, CMA will fund the expansion of the TPA KITCHEN program, which offers chef-driven meals to live music professionals within the music community. Beginning WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 24th through WEDNESDAY, MARCH 24th, the TPA KITCHEN will operate once a week in NASHVILLE with participating restaurants, including AUDREY and CHAATABLE. Music industry professionals interested in receiving a meal through the program can register here.

“Live music touring professionals are like family members to us, and we are honored to partner with the TOURING PROFESSIONALS ALLIANCE to contribute to their efforts,” said CMA CEO SARAH TRAHERN. “The aid provided through the TOURING PROFESSIONALS ALLIANCE KITCHEN goes so much deeper than simply offering meals to industry professionals in need. TPA has created an environment for our friends to come together for a brief moment of relief in what has been an incredibly difficult year.”

“COVID devastated the live music touring industry and put thousands of professionals out of work almost overnight," said TPA co-founder and tour manager JEROME CROOKS. "The TOURING PROFESSIONALS ALLIANCE came together to aid our work families who are struggling. We are beyond grateful to the CMA for their generous donation of funds and resources that allow us to provide a measure of relief to help our brothers and sisters in need.”

