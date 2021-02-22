Vaccinate Michigan

ENTERCOM's DETROIT cluster is teaming with the DETROIT franchises in the four major team sports -- the LIONS, TIGERS, RED WINGS, and PISTONS -- for a community initiative to promote vaccinations for COVID-19. “Vaccinate MICHIGAN” will include public service announcements on Sports WXYT-F (97.1 THE TICKET), Country WYCD, Classic Hits WOMC, Alternative WDZH (ALT 98.7), and News WWJ-A. The PSAs are voiced by ENTERCOM radio personalities and local sports figures, including TIGERS Manager AJ HINCH and pitcher MATTHEW BOYD, RED WINGS coach JEFF BLASHILL, new LIONS coach DAN CAMPBELL, and PISTONS coach DWANE CASEY.

“Our company and sports partners understand the importance of getting MICHIGAN businesses open, as well as the need of our listeners and fans to get back to work and feel some sense of normalcy,” said SVP/Market Mgr. DEBBIE KENYON. “Radio serves as a crucial lifeline for the communities it serves and we’re proud to lend our influencial voice in the community and our citywide footprint to deliver the important message of COVID-19 vaccinations to our listeners and fans.”

“We join our partners at ENTERCOM, as well as the PISTONS and LIONS, in encouraging Detroiters and Michiganders to get vaccinated for COVID-19 when they are able to do so,” said TIGERS and RED WINGS owner ILLITCH HOLDINGS, INC. Group President, Sports & Entertainment CHRIS GRANGER. “Sports and entertainment create the unique opportunity to bring people and communities together. We look forward to safely welcoming our great TIGERS and RED WINGS fans back to COMERICA PARK and LITTLE CAESARS ARENA as soon as possible.”

“The DETROIT LIONS are committed to doing everything we can to assist our community with getting vaccinated,'' said LIONS SVP/Business Development KELLY KOZOLE. “Partnering with ENTERCOM and the other DETROIT pro sports teams is a great opportunity to leverage our shared platforms to raise awareness on the importance of these vaccines. We are counting the days until we can cheer together in person again at FORD FIELD.”

“As COVID-19 vaccines become more readily available, we encourage everyone in MICHIGAN to develop a plan for themselves and their families to get vaccinated and be protected,” said PISTONS Chief Business Officer MIKE ZAVODSKY. “In the meantime, remember to wear your mask and practice social distancing and we’ll all get through this together.”

