Clayton

BONNEVILLE Sports KIRO-A (710 ESPN)/SEATTLE football writer/reporter and former ESPN NFL insider JOHN CLAYTON is adding duties as Senior BRONCOS Writer for the website of BONNEVILLE Sports KKFN (104.3 THE FAN)/DENVER. The SEATTLE-based CLAYTON, enshrined in the writer's wing of the PRO FOOTBALL HALL OF FAME, will continue covering football for KIRO-A while adding daily reports to THE FAN's website and making regular appearances on the air at THE FAN.

“The BRONCOS have one of the NFL’s most storied franchises with a tremendously passionate fan base,” said CLAYTON. “I’m very excited to be joining THE FAN team with the opportunity to write about the BRONCOS every day at DENVERFAN.COM as they enter a new era under general manager GEORGE PATON.”

“To bring on one of the NFL’s most respected writers in JOHN CLAYTON is a tremendous addition to THE FAN,” said PD RAJ SHARAN. “I’m thrilled that BRONCOS Country will be able to read JOHN’s inside information and opinions on the BRONCOS every day.”

« see more Net News