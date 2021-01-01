Weekly Data

PODTRAC's weekly podcast listening data for its measured shows for FEBRUARY 15-21 showed downloads down 2% from the previous week and up 3% on a year-to-year basis.

As for growth in "top categories" for PODTRAC measured shows, download growth for the 52-week period from FEBRUARY 17, 2020 to FEBRUARY 21, 2021 was-8% for Arts, -10% for Business, +12% for Comedy, -28% for Education, -1% for History, +19% for News, +16% for Science, -9% for Society & Culture, -12% for Sports, and +2% for True Crime. Week-to-week growth was -5% for Arts, -4% for Business, -8% for Comedy, +1% for Education, +7% for History, -3% for News, -2% for Science, +6% for Society & Culture, -6% for Sports, and -1% for True Crime.

