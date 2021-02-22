-
Last Chance To See NuVoodoo Rating Prospect Study Webinar Today
The final streaming of NUVOODOO's 17th Rating Prospect study webinar is TODAY (2/22) at 3p (ET).
The 40-minute "How To Get Your Ratings From Here To Vaccinated" webinar covers the essential results of the study, which surveyed almost 3.500 14-to-54-year-olds in the category of likely NIELSEN ratings panelists and diary-keepers.
