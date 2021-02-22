Radio Impact

WESTWOOD ONE commissioned a NIELSEN study to measure the impact of an AM/FM radio campaign on the syndicator's NFL coverage for a streaming video service and found substantial results in several key metrics.

In the study, the campaign was shown to generate an 18% growth in brand recommendation and a +26% increase in average brand attribute, with a big boost in purchase intent (45% of listeners saying they would probably or definitely subscribe within the next month, as opposed to 12% of unexposed respondents). The study also showed heavy AM/FM listeners to subscribe to more video streaming services than heavy TV viewers.

