January Rankings

TRITON DIGITAL's JANUARY U.S. Podcast Report, ranking the top 15 podcast networks and top 100 networks, has NPR and STITCHER remaining on top of the network rankings for both downloads and average weekly users, and "NPR NEWS NOW" remaining in the lead among podcasts in both categories. The rankings now include KAST MEDIA and ALL THINGS COMEDY; some major networks and producers, notably iHEARTMEDIA and ESPN AUDIO, are not included.

The top 15s:

Networks (based on average weekly downloads)

1. NPR (last month #1)

2. STITCHER (#2)

3. ENTERCOM/CADENCE13/PINEAPPLE STREET STUDIONS (#4)

4. CUMULUS/WESTWOOD ONE (#5)

5. AUDIOBOOM (#6)

6. WONDERY (#3)

7. ADLARGE/CABANA (#7)

8. NBC NEWS (#8)

9. WARNERMEDIA (#9)

10. FOX NEWS PODCASTS (#10)

11. SALEM (#11)

12. KAST MEDIA (--)

13. ALL THINGS COMEDY (--)

14. CBC/RADIO-CANADA (#12)

15. BONNEVILLE INTERNATIONAL (#13)

Networks (based on average weekly users)

1. NPR (last month #1)

2. STITCHER (#2)

3. ENTERCOM/CADENCE13/PINEAPPLE STREET STUDIONS (#3)

4. CUMULUS/WESTWOOD ONE (#6)

5. ADLARGE/CABANA (#5)

6. AUDIOBOOM (#7)

7. WONDERY (#4)

8. NBC NEWS (#8)

9. WARNERMEDIA (#9)

10. FOX NEWS PODCASTS (#10)

11. KAST MEDIA (--)

12. ALL THINGS COMEDY (--)

13. SALEM (#11)

14. CBC/RADIO-CANADA (#14)

15. BONNEVILLE INTERNATIONAL (#13)

Podcasts (based on average weekly downloads)

1. NPR NEWS NOW (last mongh #1)

2. UP FIRST (#3)

3. CRIME JUNKIE (#2)

4. THE BEN SHAPIRO SHOW (#4)

5. MY FAVORITE MURDER (#5)

6. NPR POLITICS (#8)

7. DATELINE NBC (#6)

8. THE DAN BONGINO SHOW (#9)

9. FRESH AIR (#7)

10. POD SAVE AMERICA (#10)

11. MORBID (#12)

12. PLANET MONEY (#11)

13. FREAKONOMICS RADIO (#16)

14. HOW I BUILT THIS (#13)

15. THE CHARLIE KIRK SHOW (#18)

Podcasts (based on average weekly users)

1. NPR NEWS NOW (last mongh #1)

2. UP FIRST (#2)

3. CRIME JUNKIE (#3)

4. THE BEN SHAPIRO SHOW (#5)

5. MY FAVORITE MURDER (#4)

6. POD SAVE AMERICA (#8)

7. NPR POLITICS (#9)

8. DATELINE NBC (#7)

9. FRESH AIR (#6)

10. THE DAN BONGINO SHOW (#11)

11. MORBID (#14)

12. PLANET MONEY (#10)

13. CNN NEWS BRIEFING (#12)

14. OFFICE LADIES (#15)

15. WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME! (#13)

