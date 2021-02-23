Charlie Foster

After eight years with EPIC RECORDS as SVP/Promotions, CHARLIE FOSTER is now out and about and exploring his options in the wake of restructuring that saw eight others leave the label.

CHARLIE told ALL ACCESS, "It was an amazing eight years, I loved working for SYLVIA RHONE and RICK SACKHEIM and wish them nothing but the best. They created such a great working environment, with amazing people that it really felt like a family. So much so, SYLVIA hired my daughter SYDNEY, as an A&R Talent Scout. It doesn’t get better than that! I’d also like to thank JACQUELINE SATURN, who first gave me my shot at EPIC, I’ll always appreciate her for that."

Moving forward, you can reach CHARLIE at charlie@mixitupmusic.com or (917) 968-5729.

