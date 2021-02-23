Cultural Party

For a second year in a row, the annual NEW ORLEANS ESSENCE FESTIVAL will hold a virtual event. It will take place FRIDAY thru SUNDAY over two consecutive weekends, JUNE 25th-27th and JULY 2nd-4th.

The event is being presented by COCA COLA and ESSENCE is referring to the festival as a hybrid experience offering the best of in-person and virtual worlds.

This year, with the theme “LIVE LOUD,” the virtual programming will include concert performances, interactive summits, and panels. The streaming will be available at ESSENCEStudios.com.

Also, in partnership with the City of NEW ORLEANS and State of LOUISIANA and under strict adherence to guidelines from health agencies --ESSENCE will produce some live-to-tape in person events only available to local NEW ORLEANS and LOUISIANA residents. They will honor essential workers and first responders.

