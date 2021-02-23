Mustafa

MTV/BET personality JAMILA MUSTAFA has a new weekly one-hour talk show about Hip-Hop & pop culture on SIRIUSXM’s VOLUME (Channel 106). JAMILA’S JAMS will air on MONDAY’s at noon (ET).

MUSTAFA said, “Pop culture, music, and the ability to express ourselves is the fuel that keeps this generation going. I’m ecstatic to be the first woman to host a pop culture and hip-hop show on SIRIUSXM’s VOLUME."

VOLUME Exec. Producer ROGER COLETTI added, “We’re thrilled to be partnering with JAMILA to bring our listeners news and commentary on hip-hop, while examining its cultural force. It’s our latest chapter featuring a fresh new voice, and relevant content for our listeners.”

MUSTAFA is currently the Host of MTV's FRESH OUT LIVE and a Producer/Host of MTV's SOUND UP on SNAPCHAT.

Her resume includes hosting ESPN’s EBC AT RUCKER PARK, BET’S BREAKS, SOUND BITE, PULL UP, THE BREAK DOWN, SET TRIPPIN, MTV’S TRL, and she was named one of the Most Influential People of African Descent Under 40 by the UNITED NATIONS.

