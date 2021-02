Brian Olson

ALL ACCESS confirms that iHEARTMEDIA/MIAMI Division President/Market Manager BRIAN OLSON has left his post following a recent restructuring. OLSON has been in that post since 2018 (NET NEWS 7/16/18).

In the interim, iHEARTMEDIA/MIAMI VP/Sales SHARI GONZALEZ is handling OLSON's duties.

More details, soon!

