RUSH LIMBAUGH's widow KATHRYN has announced that a virtual memorial service will be held for the PREMIERE NETWORKS talk show host in the coming weeks.

KATHRYN ADAMS LIMBAUGH made the announcement on MONDAY's show, on which she talked about her late husband and took calls from listeners. She told guest host MARK STEYN, "Unfortunately, due to COVID, we can’t do as many things in person as we would like, but we are in the initial stages of planning a celebration of life that will be able to be viewed by all of the audience and friends and extended family at some point in the near future. We don’t have an exact date just yet. We’re working on some of the logistics. But, yes, that is something that we will have in the upcoming weeks to month."

RUSH LIMBAUGH died WEDNESDAY (2/17) after a battle with lung cancer at 70.

