Certified In France

TRITON DIGITAL's measurement of French-language digital audio streams has been certified by the ALLIANCE FOR PRESS AND MEDIA FIGURES (ACPM, ALLIANCE POUR LES CHIFFRES DE LA PRESSE ET DES MÉDIAS) in FRANCE.



“We are incredibly proud to achieve ACPM certification,” said TRITON DIGITAL Managing Director, Market Development and Strategy BENJAMIN MASSE. “With our proven record as the industry standard for high quality online audio measurement, this is a significant and meaningful milestone for both our global business and the industry at large, reassuring our clients that the data that our world-class streaming audio measurement service provides remains both reliable and credible by certifying organizations around the world.”

