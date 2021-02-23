Financial Results

CUMULUS MEDIA fourth quarter 2020 net revenue fell 13.9% year-to-year to $245.9 million, with net income falling from $1.621 million to a loss of $249,000 (8 to -1 cents/basic and diluted share). Adjusted EBITDA dropped 21.9% to $39.6 million. For the full year 2020, net revenue fell 26.7% year-to-year to $816.2 million, with net income falling from a gain of $61.257 million to a loss of $59.719 million ($3.04 to -$2.94/basic and diluted share); yearly Adjusted EBITDA fell 61.8% to $81.257 million.

Pres./CEO MARY G. BERNER said, "Given 2020’s extenuating circumstances, I am extremely proud of the company’s performance and the efforts of the entire CUMULUS team to meet the challenges posed by COVID-19. In the face of the pandemic, we maximized revenue performance, materially reduced expenses, generated cash through strong working capital management, and executed highly accretive divestitures that strengthened our balance sheet. As a result of these efforts and with a recovering economy, we believe that we are well-positioned to return our business to its pre-pandemic trajectory and to capitalize on strategic and financial options to best drive shareholder returns.”

The company touted its 9.4% year-over-year digital revenue growth, with podcasting up almost 40%. Broadcast radio revenue fell 15.9% for the quarter and 29.3% for the year, while digital rose 10.1% for the quarter.

