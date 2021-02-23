Q4 Results

NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP fourth quarter 2020 net revenue jumped 25.1% year to year to $1.4 billion with the addition of the former TRIBUNE MEDIA properties (including its only radio station, News-Talk WGN-A/CHICAGO). Net income more than doubled, increasing 218.8% to $362.9 million. Adjusted EBITDA also jumped 73.3% to $657 million,

NEXSTAR's financial releases do not break out results for WGN radio.

