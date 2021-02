Flip

iHEARTMEDIA Alternative WTUP-A-W299CS (ALT 107.7)/TUPELO, MS has flipped to BIN: BLACK INFORMATION NETWORK programming.

WTUP split off from a simulcast of Classic Hits WTUP-F (BIG 99.3) in AUGUST 2018 to air the Alternative format with the syndicated "THE WOODY SHOW" in mornings.

« see more Net News