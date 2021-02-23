Helping Pups

JOHNJAY from the syndicated JOHNJAY & RICH SHOW, along with AZ FAMILY Ch3/Ch5, SAFEWAY and ALBERTSONS are asking listeners to visit any SAFEWAY or ALBERTSONS during the month of FEBRUARY and while checking out, donate at the pin pad to help save homeless animals in the community.

Each donation benefits several animal welfare organizations in ARIZONA, LAS VEGAS and LAS CRUCES.

« see more Net News