Danny Eaton

NASHVILLE-based OUTBACK PRESENTS has added veteran concert promoter DANNY EATON as SVP.

EATON started producing concerts in DALLAS and AUSTIN, and has promoted nearly 9,000 concert events over the course of his career. He became involved with the management team for ZZ TOP in the '70s, and remained a part of the team for eight years. He then started his own company in DALLAS titled EATON PAGE PRODUCTIONS, promoting many concerts with the likes of LINDA RONSTADT, JAMES TAYLOR, THE KINKS and many more. In the ’80s, he started 462 CONCERTS in DALLAS that was a dominant force in the region for two decades.

“DANNY is a longtime friend who I admire and trust," said OUTBACK Pres. MIKE SMARDAK. "His accomplishments as a promoter I have always looked up to. We are very excited to have DANNY join our team."

“Anytime you can add a legend like DANNY EATON to your team, you do it," said OUTBACK Chairman & CEO VAUGHN MILLETTE. "We are excited to have him join the OUTBACK family."

“I am honored and happy to join forces with MIKE SMARDAK, VAUGHN MILLETTE, [owner] BRIAN DORFMAN and the rest of the OUTBACK team,” said EATON. “I have known MIKE for many years, and I have always admired his concert promotion strategies and skills. My plan is to help the company grow its already prolific business and help expand the OUTBACK brand. I am beyond excited about this new adventure with OUTBACK.”

Contact EATON here, or at (469) 372-1100 (o) or (214) 914-9966 (m).

