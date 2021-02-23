Special

COMMUNITY COMMUNICATIONS News-Talk WMFE/ORLANDO-WMFV/OCALA, FL will air a special looking at the role of Black churches during the Civil Rights Movemebt in CENTRAL FLORIDA.

"BLACK CHURCHES OF ORLANDO," produced as a companion to the PBS documentary series "THE BLACK CHURCH: THIS IS OUR STORY, THIS IS OUR SONG" and funded by a CORPORATION FOR PUBLIC BROADCASTING grant, is hosted by TALIA BLAKE and will air on FEBRUARY 26th at 3p (ET) and FEBRUARY 28th at 1p (ET).

WMFE Pres/CEO ERIKA PULLEY-HAYES said, “The black church has always been a staple in black communities and it’s difficult to consider the African-American experience without them. WMFE is proud to spotlight the role of the black church in the ORLANDO experience as we recognize black history in our local community.”

"THE BLACK CHURCH: THIS IS OUR STORY, THIS IS OUR SONG is a landmark documentary that beautifully illustrates the preeminent role church, faith and spirituality have played in shaping the Black American experience,” said CPB Pres./CEO PAT HARRISON. “Through these grants, we are helping public media stations -- public radio as well as public television -- leverage the documentary series to bring together new partners and explore how the role of the Black church has evolved in their communities and impacted our nation.”

« see more Net News