March 1st

ABC NEWS will start WOMEN'S HISTORY MONTH by launching a new podcast on LADY BIRD JOHNSON's role in her husband's administration, based on over 123 hours of audio diaries kept by the former First Lady.

The eight-episode "IN PLAIN SIGHT: LADY BIRD JOHNSON," produced with BEST CASE STUDIOS and hosted by "LADY BIRD JOHNSON: HIDING IN PLAIN SIGHT" author JULIA SWEIG, will debut on MARCH 1st with two episodes, one on the first 14 days of JOHNSON's administration in the wake of the assassination of JOHN F. KENNEDY, and the other featuring audio diaries from 1964 predicting the effect of the VIETNAM WAR on the administration and that her husband's term would end after his first full term.

« see more Net News