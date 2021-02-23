Podcasting Investment

SUMMITMEDIA is the latest radio company to throw its hat into the podcasting ring with the announcement that it is partnering with -- and is the lead investor in a Series A financing round for -- MALIBU-based podcast network CURTCO MEDIA.

“SUMMITMEDIA’s partnership with CURTCO MEDIA provides us with an exciting opportunity to develop and explore the rapid-growing podcast medium,” said SUMMITMEDIA Chairman/CEO CARL PARMER. “We’ve known and watched CURTCO create engaging and innovative content for years, and value the integrity and quality they bring to the media industry.”



“Having a strategic alliance and investment from SUMMITMEDIA makes this partnership the most powerful moment to date in our business development,” said CURTCO CEO BILL CURTIS. “We’re so excited to work with GREG KELLY, CARL and their team to create new dynamic programming and combine SUMMIT’s powerful radio platform with CURTCO MEDIA in the fast-growing world of podcasting. We believe this strategic partnership will provide sustainable value for our business and expand our audience,”

