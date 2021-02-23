Acoustic Stars & Guitars

EMMIS COMMUNICATIONS Country WLHK (97.1 HANK FM)/INDIANAPOLIS will broadcast its 5th annual "Acoustic Stars & Guitars" concert virtually on THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 25th at 8p (ET) via its YOUTUBE channel. DIERKS BENTLEY, OLD DOMINION, LEE BRICE and BROTHERS OSBORNE are set to perform.

The event is free, and a one-night-only broadcast event that includes a special pre-show, followed by the concert. Register here to receive information about the show.

